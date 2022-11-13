Explosion on tracks near Udaipur, cops say all angles including sabotage probed

An explosion occurred on the railway tracks in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday, hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur Express was supposed to pass. The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station, Udaipur.

Shashi Kiran, the chief public relations officer (PRO) of North Western Railways said, "Information came in at around 8 am that a detonator was used to damage the rail tracks. Officials from police, railway are present at the spot."

Jawar Mines Police Station's station house officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Vishnoi told PTI that locals informed the police about the explosion on Sunday morning, adding “We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused.”

Vishnoi further said that officials from the police and railway are present at the explosion site and are carrying out an investigation.

Udaipur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma, meanwhile, said all angles including sabotage are being investigated and work to restore the railway tracks has begun.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns over the explosion. Gehlot tweeted that senior police and administration officials are present at the spot, adding the director general of police had been instructed for a thorough probe.

The chief minister added that passengers on this railway route are being transported to their destination.

(With PTI inputs)