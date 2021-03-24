Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Farmer may have to breach barricades again, says union leader Rakesh Tikait
"PM Modi said farmers can sell crops anywhere. We will prove it by selling at State Assemblies, Collectors' offices and the Parliament. No mandi can be better than Parliament," said Tikait.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that farmers agitating against the Central farm laws would not be divided and they may have to go to the national capital and breach barricades again.

"They (Centre) has tried to divide us on the lines of caste and religion but they were unsuccessful. You would need to go to Delhi when asked and have to breach barricades again," Tikait said while addressing a gathering in Jaipur.

Hitting out at the Central government, he said: "PM Modi said farmers can sell crops anywhere. We will prove it by selling at State Assemblies, Collectors' offices and the Parliament. No mandi can be better than Parliament."

Earlier on Sunday, during the protest at Delhi's borders, Tikait had suggested that farmers in Karnataka should organise a protest in the state similar to that of Delhi and 'gherao' (surround) Bengaluru from all sides.

"This fight will go on for a long. We need to start such protest in every city until these three black laws are taken back and the law on MSP is not brought. You need to run a protest in Karnataka," the BKU leader had said while addressing a farmers' meeting in Shivamogga.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

