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FIR against Jaipur journalist for social media post targeting Rajasthan chief secretary

FIR against Jaipur journalist for social media post targeting Rajasthan chief secretary

Updated on: May 10, 2026 12:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, An FIR has been registered against a Jaipur-based journalist for allegedly posting a defamatory article on social media targeting the Rajasthan chief secretary and the administration.

FIR against Jaipur journalist for social media post targeting Rajasthan chief secretary

According to the FIR registered on Friday last, the action was initiated following a Facebook post dated April 26 by freelance journalist Mahesh Jhalani, which allegedly contained objectionable content affecting the image of the state government and senior officials.

However, in a subsequent social media post late Saturday, Jhalani expressed regret over the language used by him and met Chief Secretary V Srinivas, in person and conveyed his apology.

He claimed the officer accepted his apology with "grace and generosity".

In the post, the journalist had sharply criticised the functioning of the administration, alleging the system had become "paralysed", and questioned the leadership of the chief secretary, citing lack of field experience and ineffective governance.

The article also alleged that administrative decisions were largely confined to files with little impact on the ground and accused the top bureaucracy of focusing more on image-building than substantive work.

The Home Department of the Rajasthan government had issued instructions to register a case against the journalist at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur.

Officials said the article was found to be "misleading and defamatory" in nature and warranted legal action to curb such attempts on electronic social media platforms.

Acting on the directions, police in Jaipur South registered a case various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66D of the IT Act on May 8.

The case has been assigned to investigating officer Motilal Sharma, and further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / FIR against Jaipur journalist for social media post targeting Rajasthan chief secretary
Home / Cities / Jaipur / FIR against Jaipur journalist for social media post targeting Rajasthan chief secretary
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