Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
Five dead, one critically injured in head-on collision between tanker, SUV in Churu

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The collision between a tanker and an SUV was so severe that it took a crane to extricate the SUV from the wreckage.

Five people were killed and one person sustained critical injuries after their vehicles collided on the Churu-Hanumangarh Mega Highway late Tuesday night near Sardarshahar in Churu district, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Four of the victims were from Bikaner, while one was from Sikar. The collision between a tanker and an SUV was so severe that it took a crane to extricate the SUV from the wreckage.

The accident occurred around 2.30am when the SUV, coming from Sardarshahar towards Hanumangarh, collided head-on with the tanker coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, prima facie the accident occurred due to speeding at a sharp curve at the spot. The crash was so intense that the SUV was trapped under the tanker.

Sardarshahar SHO Arvind Kumar said the deceased were identified as 26-year-old Kamlesh and 25-year-old Rakesh from Ranhasar; 33-year-old Pawan from Rajasar, Bikaner; Dhannraj from Sikar; and 23-year-old Nandlal, from Dungargarh. The tanker driver, Kishore Singh Rajput, was seriously injured.

