Congress leaders should go among people, understand workers’ feelings: Pilot

As the state elections inches closer, former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Saturday called on Congress party leaders to go to the ground listen to people, and understand the feelings of workers working at ground level. Pilot said that he gave similar instructions to the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC).

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Pilot also met assembly speaker CP Joshi.

The AICC has recently appointed Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Singh Rathore as co-in-charge of Rajasthan.

On the appointment of co-in-charge, the Congress leaders said, “Changes keep happening in the organization from time to time. The election is six months away. That’s why people have been given responsibilities…this will be a good sign.”

Pilot said, “I want all of us, whether representatives of AICC or those handling the work of the party organisation, to go to the ground, talk to the people and understand the feelings of the workers,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Unfortunate language…’: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on BJP’s ‘vishkanya’ remark on Sonia Gandhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing solidarity with the Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan over alleged sexual assault on female wrestlers, Pilot said no action by the government is raising serious questions.

“When these youth brought medals and made the country proud, everyone stood with them to share the success. But today when they are in trouble and are making serious allegations, the government is impervious, it shows that they are trying to save their people” Pilot said.

“After the court’s intervention, FIR [first information report] was lodged. No action by the GoI [Government of India] is raising serious questions. The matter should be probed. The government intention doesn’t seem to be providing justice and everyone should oppose it,” said Pilot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the resignation of the WFI chief, he said taking resignation or not is in the hands of the government, instead serious action should be taken against him. He said that swift action is taken against anyone in the opposition or non-ruling government.