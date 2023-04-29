Home / India News / ‘Unfortunate language…’: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on BJP's ‘vishkanya’ remark on Sonia Gandhi

BySanskriti Falor
Apr 29, 2023 03:56 PM IST

Yatnal said, "Congress leaders are dancing on the orders of Sonia Gandhi and making such comments. Is she a vishkanya? She is an agent for China and Pakistan.”

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal called Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a ‘vishkanya’ (venomous woman) and “an agent of China and Pakistan", Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that the language being used against Gandhi was unfortunate.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, on Tuesday, (PTI)
Pilot said, “The kind of language that is being used against the leaders is unfortunate. It is setting a negative example in politics. Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader and was president of Congress party, using such language for her is highly condemnable.”

Addressing a public meeting in Koppal in poll-bound Karnataka, on Friday Yatnal said: “The entire world appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US had not given him a visa once upon a time, but today he has emerged as a world leader who receives a red carpet welcome and rubs shoulders with world leaders.”

On Thursday, Kharge had triggered a political storm after he likened Modi to a “venomous snake”. As the BJP accused him of abusing the PM, the Congress leader expressed regret later in the day and said his remark was aimed at the BJP’s ideology, and not an individual.

Yatnal had also said in his speech, “The Congress compares him (Modi) to a cobra and says he is poisonous. Congress leaders are dancing on the orders of Sonia Gandhi and making such comments. Is she a vishkanya? She is an agent for China and Pakistan, who destroyed the country.”

Yatnal is seeking re-election from Vijayapura during the May 10 assembly elections. He is also among the star campaigners of the BJP.

The Congress blamed PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai after Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal called Sonia Gandhi ‘vishkanya’.

"The kind of things that have been said about Sonia Gandhi ji at the behest of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah and under the patronage of Bommai, the people of Karnataka and the country will account for it," the Congress said in a statement demanding a public apology to Sonia Gandhi.

"BJP is on the verge of destruction in Karnataka. In such a situation, the fury of its leaders is increasing. In this frenzy, BJP leaders are making statements on the behest of Prime Minister Modi," the statement said.

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital.

