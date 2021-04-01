Former Rajasthan officer, others get 7yr jail for fraudulent property transfer

A Rajasthan court on Thursday sentenced a former state bureaucrat and three others to seven years in jail and slapped them with ₹21 lakh fine for fraudulent transfer of Kota Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) property using forged documents, said a district law officer.

Former Kota Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner Kanhaiyalal Meena, junior clerks Jagannath and Babbu Gupta along with a Kota resident Hari Singh, were convicted and sentenced by Pramod Kumar Malik, the judge of the Prevention of Corruption Court in Kota.

Assistant director, prosecution, Ashok Kumar Joshi said that the fraud first came to light in the year 2002 when the then additional superintendent of police (SP) of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Kota, Yashpal Sharma learnt that the Rajasthan administrative services (RAS) officer and KMC commissioner, Meena, and few other municipal employees had granted permission for construction and sale of a KMC property in Dadabari area of Kota city to Hari Singh through forged documents.

The KMC property was earlier allocated to a journalist Kantichand Jain but his allotment later got cancelled and the property returned to KMC. Later, Hari Singh, through a false affidavit and forged documents of Mandi Committee Chambal Project Kota, grabbed the plot allegedly in connivance with Meena, Jagannath, Babbu Gupta, the then office superintendent of KMC Jagan Prasad and office assistant Lalit Singh. One Aslam Sher Khan and Satya Prakash Sharma alias Sattu were also alleged to be involved in the fraud.

The Kota court today dropped the case against the deceased accused Aslam Sher Khan apart from Satya Prakash Sharma, Jagan Prasad and Lalit Singh.