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Four killed as speeding car crashes head-on into truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

The family was returning from Karni Mata Temple when their car collided head-on with a truck near Nagaur, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Published on: May 31, 2026 11:00 AM IST
By Abhijeet Dave, Jaipur
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Four members of a Rajasthan family were killed after their speeding car collided head-on with a loaded truck near Basni Pulia on the Ring Road adjoining Nagaur city on Saturday evening, police said.

Four family members died after their speeding car crashed into a loaded truck near Nagaur; both vehicles caught fire after the impact. (Representative photo)
Four family members died after their speeding car crashed into a loaded truck near Nagaur; both vehicles caught fire after the impact. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the family was travelling from Bikaner towards Jodhpur, while the truck was coming from Jodhpur in the opposite direction. The family had reportedly visited the famous Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok and was returning home.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles caught fire.

Locals managed to extinguish the flames. They said the accident took place around 4 pm and that the car was travelling at a very high speed before suddenly appearing in front of the truck.

Police identified the deceased as Jai Singh (50), his wife Suman Kanwar (45), and their son Indra Vardhan (14), all from Jodhpur; and Laxmi Kanwar (55), who was from Jhunjhunu but residing in Jaipur. Singh was a wholesale medical supplier based in Jodhpur.

Rescue efforts were challenging as the mangled car was trapped beneath the truck.

 
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