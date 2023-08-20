News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Four girls escape from protection home in Dungarpur

Rajasthan: Four girls escape from protection home in Dungarpur

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Station house officer (SHO) at Kotawali police station Surendra Solanki informed that the girls were sent to the protection home nearly a week ago from different police stations in Dungarpur

Four minor girls on Saturday escaped from a protection home located in Balwara village in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident was reported by the home staff at night, who told the police that the girls escaped through the ventilators of the bathroom on the pretext of taking a shower.

Following this, a complaint was lodged by the superintendent at the local Kotwali police station on Saturday night.

Giving details, station house officer (SHO) at Kotawali police station Surendra Solanki informed that the girls were sent to the protection home nearly a week ago from different police stations in Dungarpur.

“All of them allegedly ran away with their boyfriends, following which their parents lodged missing complaint at concerned police stations (in Dungarpur),” said SHO Solanki.

They were found and produced before the State Child Welfare Commission, which sent them to the Balwara-based protection home, said Solanki.

“We are still tracking them. A case has been filed against the four girls under Indian Penal Code section 363. Further investigation is underway,” said the SHO.

