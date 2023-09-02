Four of a family dies by electrocution in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Four of a family including a woman and two kids were died by electrocution in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Incident took place late on Friday night under Sheo police station area in the district. On getting informed police reached at the spot.

According to the police, incident happened in Ramdevpura village in Sheo when the woman was turning on a floor mill during which she came into contact with some loose electric wires. According to the police due to heavy electric shock woman died at spot.

Police further said that deceased’s two sons one three years old and another one years old, those were playing nearby touched their mother and got electrocuted and died at spot.

In the meantime deceased woman father also reached there and when he attempted to check his daughter, he also got electrocuted and died at spot, police said.

Deceased were identified as Chelu Kanwar (25), Hathe Singh (65), Jaswant Singh (3) and Pratap Singh (1).

According to the police at the time of incident deceased woman’s husband was not at home. He went Delhi alongwith his father Bhag Singh for medical purpose. As nobody else was in the family due to which he called his father-in-law to look after the family.

Police have kept all the four bodies in the government hospital mortuary and initiated investigation into the matter.