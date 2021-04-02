Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan nearly triple in last 10 days
jaipur news

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan nearly triple in last 10 days

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 9,563. So far, 322,114 people have recovered from Covid-19,
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Beawar: Anganwadi workers stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to get vaccinated during the COVID-19 vaccination drive at a government hospital in Beawar, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2021_000094B) (PTI)

The second wave of coronavirus epidemic has seen the new infections in Rajasthan nearly triple in the last ten days with 1,350 cases registered across the state on April 1, compared to 476 on March 21, said health department officials on Thursday.

Jaipur reported 242 fresh Covid-19 cases, the most in Rajasthan, followed by 139 in Kota, 123 from Udaipur, 114 in Jodhpur and 100 in Dungarpur. 90 cases were reported from Ajmer, 46 from Alwar, 10 in Banswara, 20 in Baran, 9 in Barmer, 4 in Bharatpur, 51 in Bhilwara, 33 in Bikaner, 8 in Bundi, and 91 in Chittorgarh.

Total Covid-19 infections registered in the state reached 334,499 on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to the report. One death each was reported from Churu, Kota, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, it said.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 9,563. So far, 322,114 people have recovered from Covid-19, the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former Rajasthan officer, others get 7yr jail for fraudulent property transfer

12 sentenced for life in ’14 terror attack plan case

Gehlot hits out at Centre over GNCTD Bill, says it’s against spirit of democracy

Rajasthan govt to roll out health insurance coverage scheme on May 1

Vaccination for people in the age group of 49-59 began in the state on Thursday. A total of 2.09 crore people will be vaccinated in this age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP