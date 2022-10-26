Gehlot approves proposal for forming boards for welfare of SC, OBC communities

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for forming three boards for the welfare of the members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) linked the move to the ruling Congress’s attempt to reverse lost public support ahead of the assembly polls due next year. The government is now expected to appoint chairmen and members for the boards.

In a statement, the government said the Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board will work for improving the social and educational status of the Mali (Gardener) community. “The board will propose schemes for their economic growth and necessary basic facilities will be provided. With the formation of the board, various development and welfare-related schemes will be prepared for the Mali community...along with promoting the art and culture of these sections, their traditional business will also be prompted.”

The Rajasthan Leather Craft Development Board will be formed to improve the living standard of the people related to the leather trade. “The board will ensure effective participation of the people associated with this business in the industrial development. ...marketing centres will be developed at their workplaces...basic facilities such as roads, water, electricity, medicines, education...[will be provided].”

The statement said skill training will also be provided to the people associated with leather businesses. “...plans will be made for the social security of the people associated with this business and their time-bound implementation will be done. ...proper financial support and finance from banks can also be arranged.”

The statement said the Rajasthan State Rajak Welfare Board will take stock of the condition of the washermen community and provide basic facilities on the basis of a survey report.

Anubhav Chandel, a community leader, said the Mali community is educationally backward and deprived of advanced farming methods. “For long, it has been demanding the constitution of such a board, which will ensure they will also get the benefits of government schemes.”

He said Gehlot is known as pro-poor and a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. “His wants to strengthen the deprived and the poor. The board is named after Jyotiba Phule, who worked for women empowerment as well as for Dalits, and farmers...”

Chandel said the move will benefit the Mali, Kushwah, Kacchi, and Saini community, which account for 5.5% of the total population of the state.

Political analyst Manish Godha said the constitution of the boards is certainly political ahead of the next assembly polls. He said the Malis are OBCs and Dhobis and those involved in leather craft are mostly from the SC communities. “...with the formation of separate boards for them, the Congress in Rajasthan is trying to woo them politically. Gehlot is also from the Mali community, and the only lawmaker from the Congress from this community.”

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said the move is a mere announcement to reclaim lost public support. “There is no budget provision, constitutional validity, and no terms and reference for these boards. They are made just on paper and for political appointments. Such boards will not benefit anyone and hold no statutory status.”

Boards were earlier constituted on the basis of craft and community with Devnarayan Board for Gujjars, Vipra Welfare Board for Brahmin and Kesh Kala Board for Sain community, and Mati Kala Board for upliftment potter community.

