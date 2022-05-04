Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gehlot attacks BJP over violence in Jodhpur
jaipur news

Gehlot attacks BJP over violence in Jodhpur

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dared Gehlot to act if the BJP and its workers were involved
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 04, 2022 03:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the communal violence in Jodhpur, saying the opposition party is nervous. “If they have any target in the country, it is Rajasthan. That is why you are seeing riots are spreading.”

Gehlot said he had commented that they have come to “set fire” when BJP chief JP Nadda visited Sawai Madhopur. “... and [communal] tension broke out in Karauli.” He referred to the violence in Jodhpur and said they did not allow riots in Karauli nor in Jodhpur. “That is why there was no casualty, and no big incident or accident.”

Gehlot said after the violence in Karauli, people belonging to all religions welcomed Ram Navami processions. “On the same day, riots broke out in seven states, and bulldozers were used against the poor. It is peace here [Rajasthan], which they [BJP] cannot digest. They have instructions from their high command to defame the Rajasthan government and make it unstable.”

Gehlot said the violence in Karauli was settled in over an hour. “...Union and former ministers [are in Jodhpur] because they have been asked to do so.”

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dared Gehlot to act if the BJP and its workers were involved in the violence. “Why is he as home minister sitting quietly and not taking action? Arrest the BJP leaders if they are responsible for the Jodhpur violence. Why is he waiting? Arrest and take action.”

