Gold worth 75 lakh found hidden under passenger seat on AI flight from Dubai

Gold bars worth at least ₹75 lakh were found hidden under a passenger seat of an Air India flight that landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai on Tuesday.

A passenger was detained by customs officials and two gold bars weighing about 1,500 grams were seized from his seat.

Officials conducted a search on the Air India aircraft AI 942 after receiving intelligence inputs on the same, assistant commissioner of customs department BB Atal informed. The gold bars were found concealed under the cushion of the passenger's seat.

During interrogation, the accused passenger revealed that the gold kept in the aircraft was to be collected by an airline staff not known to him, the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Jaipur airport authorities said that the role of ground staff is under examination.

They were 99.50% pure and the value was estimated to be around ₹75.9 lakh. The gold has been seized under Section 1962 of the Customs Act.

