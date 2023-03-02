Govt school staffer attempts to die by suicide in Rajasthan, blames principal
Station house officer Surajmal Choudhary in Nagaur district said the man was reported to have been transferred to another school in January
A 55-year-old government school employee set himself on fire at the school premises in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.
Police said the man was in charge of the school’s record room and was transferred to another school on January 15 on promotion. But he alleged that he was not being allowed to hand over the charge and relieved from his present assignment, station house officer (SHO) Surajmal Choudhary said.
On Thursday, the man came to school at about 8am, poured kerosene on himself and set himself afire.
Police said he was rushed to a nearby medical facility from where he was taken to the Ajmer government hospital for treatment. His condition is critical, police said.
