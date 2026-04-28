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HC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on delay in appointing sanitation workers

HC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on delay in appointing sanitation workers

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The Rajasthan High Court has sought the state government's response over the delay in the formal appointment of sanitation workers recruited under the 2012 and 2018 drives which is affecting 309 urban local bodies across the state.

HC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on delay in appointing sanitation workers

A single bench of Justice Ravi Chirania, hearing petitions filed by Inderraj Nidaniya and others, issued notices to the government and directed it to file its reply within three weeks.

The court questioned the selective issuance of appointment orders in a few civic bodies while keeping similar processes pending in others.

It sought clarification on why appointments were made in municipalities such as Rajakhera , Kota, Rajsamand, Tonk and Churu, and why the process initiated in Alwar Municipal Corporation was not extended to other bodies, including Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

The counsel for the petitioners, Abhinav Sharma, submitted that out of the total sanctioned strength, as many as 23,820 posts of Safai Karamcharis are vacant in the state which indicates a significant manpower shortage.

The pleas seek directions for appointment of over 380 petitioners against vacant posts in various urban bodies, including Jaipur, Rajgarh and Beawar, on par with candidates already appointed in select municipalities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / HC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on delay in appointing sanitation workers
Home / Cities / Jaipur / HC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on delay in appointing sanitation workers
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