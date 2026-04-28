Jaipur, Amid soaring temperatures, hospitals across Rajasthan have been put on high alert to address heat-related illnesses, with general and ICU beds reserved for heat stroke patients, officials said on Tuesday. Hospitals told to reserve beds for heat stroke patients, maintain cooling as heatwave rips across Rajasthan

The Directorate of Medical Education has issued an advisory to all hospitals for prevention and management of heat-related illnesses in view of the heatwave forecast.

Medical superintendents and principals of medical colleges have been asked to cancel leave of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff and ensure their presence at headquarters.

"Hospitals have been instructed to reserve beds in general wards and intensive care units for heat stroke patients, ensure availability of medicines and ice packs, and maintain cooling arrangements such as coolers and air-conditioners in wards and ICUs," Director Naresh Goyal said in the advisory.

Additional Superintendent, Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur, Dr Pradeep Sharma said the hospital receives 8,500-10,000 patients daily of which around 500 are admitted.

He said arrangements have been made to provide relief to patients and attendants from the heat, including installation of green nets between the registration counter and the Dhanvantari building. Air-conditioning has been activated in operation theatres and ICUs, and water sprinkling is being carried out in crowded areas during the evening.

A separate ward has been set up in the hospital's south wing for heat stroke patients and five ICU beds have been reserved, he said.

While no cases of heat stroke has been reported so far, all preparations remain in place, Dr Sharma said.

Superintendent, JK Lone Hospital, Dr R N Sehra said cooling systems have been installed in all wards and arrangements have been made for drinking water for attendants. The hospital sees around 1,300 child patients daily, with 200-250 admissions.

Similarly, at the Women's Hospital in Sanganeri Gate, Superintendent Asha Verma said one bed has been reserved in each ward for heat stroke patients, while ICU beds have also been kept ready.

Water coolers, air conditioners and duct systems have become operational, and desert coolers and shades have been arranged for attendants.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Ravi Shekhawat advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and take necessary precautions, urging special care for vulnerable groups the elderly, children and pregnant women.

Most parts of Rajasthan sweltered under intense heat on Tuesday, with the weather department warning that heatwave conditions may persist till next week.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, several parts of the state are witnessing heatwave and warm night conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 43 and 46 degrees Celsius.

Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The department said heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the southwestern parts of the state, while some areas may see a marginal dip of 1-2 degrees Celsius.

It further said due to an active western disturbance and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in some places over the next three to four days, also predicting light rainfall at isolated places.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.