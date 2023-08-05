Husband of woman who went to Pakistan to meet her friend lodges FIR against her

The husband of the 34-year-old Rajasthan woman who reportedly crossed the Wagah border on the pretext of going to Jaipur on July 20 to marry her Pakistani Facebook friend, lodged a complaint against her on Saturday accusing her of threatening him over the phone. The woman has said that she came to Pakistan as she just wanted to visit the place. (PTI)

The woman, Anju Rafael, an employee of a private firm in Bhiwadi, has been married to Arvind for 16 years and also has two children. According to media reports, Anju met 29-year-old Nasarullah on Facebook four years ago and eventually fell in love with him following which they decided to meet in Pakistan.

Anju also reportedly got married to Nasarullah in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 25, a day after the incident caught the media attention.

However, in an interview with an Indian TV channel on July 24, she said, “I came to Pakistan as I just wanted to visit the place. I didn’t tell my family anything about it because I thought they won’t allow me to go. I don’t have any intention to marry Nasarullah. I will be back to my family soon.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan police also confirmed that she has a valid visa for 30 days and no illegal immigration issue was found.

On Saturday, Arvind, who left his Bhiwadi house with two children after a few media reported Anju’s marriage with Nasarullah, accused Anju in his FIR at the Phulbagh police station of constantly threatening him, said an official familiar with the matter.

Bhiwadi assistant superintendent of police, Sujeet Shankar, said, “Arvind said that Anju has been reaching out to him through their daughter’s cell phone and threatening him for life. She told him that she’ll come back to India to take her 2 children along with her to Pakistan. Arvind said that he is afraid of his and the children’s security and filed the complaint.”

“Arvind also accused her of getting married to another man despite having two children and married to him for 16 years. He also said in the FIR that the Pakistani man Nasarullah induced his wife to go to Pakistan.”

“A case was filed under IPC sections 366, 494, 500, 506, and 47/66 of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway,” said Shankar.

