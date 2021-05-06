Home / Cities / Jaipur News / IAS, RAS officers in Rajasthan to contribute towards Covid-19 vaccination drive
jaipur news

IAS, RAS officers in Rajasthan to contribute towards Covid-19 vaccination drive

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people to contribute towards the vaccination drive.
PTI | , Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 10:13 AM IST
While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.

IAS and RAS officers in Rajasthan have come forward to give financial support for the Covid-19 vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 years in the state.

While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.

Representatives of IAS and RAS associations apprised the chief secretary about the decision on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people to contribute towards the vaccination drive.

IAS and RAS officers in Rajasthan have come forward to give financial support for the Covid-19 vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 years in the state.

While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.

Representatives of IAS and RAS associations apprised the chief secretary about the decision on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people to contribute towards the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP