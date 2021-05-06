IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / IAS, RAS officers in Rajasthan to contribute towards Covid-19 vaccination drive
While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.
While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.
jaipur news

IAS, RAS officers in Rajasthan to contribute towards Covid-19 vaccination drive

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people to contribute towards the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 10:13 AM IST

IAS and RAS officers in Rajasthan have come forward to give financial support for the Covid-19 vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 years in the state.

While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.

Representatives of IAS and RAS associations apprised the chief secretary about the decision on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people to contribute towards the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP