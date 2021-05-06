IAS, RAS officers in Rajasthan to contribute towards Covid-19 vaccination drive

IAS and RAS officers in Rajasthan have come forward to give financial support for the Covid-19 vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 years in the state.

While Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) will give three-day salary, Rajasthan Administrative Officers (RAS) will give two-day salary for this purpose.

Representatives of IAS and RAS associations apprised the chief secretary about the decision on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people to contribute towards the vaccination drive.