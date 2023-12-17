3 killed, 2 injured in Ajmer after car catches fire

Three friends were burnt to death while two others are also injured in Rajasthan’s Ajmer when their car hit a divider and caught fire late on Saturday night, police said. Police said the reason of the fire is yet not clear and further investigation is underway. (Representative Image)

The station house officer (SHO) of the Chritianganj police station, Ravindra Singh Khinchi, said, “The incident took place near Lohagal road on Saturday when the speeding car carrying five friends returning from Pushkar hit a divider. The locals, however, could save the two before that car caught fire but the rest of the three, including the one on the steering, were burnt to death on the spot.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The three deceased were identified as Shakti Singh, Jai Sakhla, and Sohail Khan while the two injured were identified as Krishna Murari and Umesh Kumar. “Shakti was the one behind the wheel,” said the SHO.

Khinchi also added that a few passers-by reached at the car for their rescue when the accident took place. “They were able to take Krishna and Umesh out of the car by breaking its window glass. However, they had to run off when the tyres bursted causing the car catching fire. The rest of the three friends, including the driver, Shakti were burnt alive inside the car.”

However, they tried to extinguish the fire by spreading water and later rescued the rest three friends, said police. “All the five were rushed to the local JLN hospital where the three were declared dead while other two were referred to Jaipur for better treatment considering their critical condition,” said SHO.

Khinchi also said, “The reason of the fire is yet not clear. Further investigation is underway.”