Illicit liquor, drugs worth 9 lakh seized from poll-bound seats in Rajasthan

Illegal liquor and drugs worth around ₹9 lakh were recovered from poll-bound Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

In a statement, state Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said teams of the departments concerned have till October 10 seized illegal liquor and drugs worth ₹8.98 lakh in the two constituencies.

The seized liquor is worth ₹6.20 lakh.

The voting in the constituencies will be held on October 30 while the counting will take place on November 2.

A total of 5,11,455 people are eligible to vote in both assembly constituencies.

