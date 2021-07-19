Increase in mucormycosis cases among Rajasthan children concerning: Doctors

Increasing cases of mucormycosis or black fungus among children in Rajasthan has become a serious concern, according to doctors.

In the last two months, five children were affected with mucormycosis, and one of them died within two days of hospitalisation.

Rajasthan, in the last four months, has reported over 3,000 cases of mucormycosis and 167 deaths.

“In the last two months, five cases of mucormycosis in children were reported. In all cases, the children’s immunity was compromised and there were no Covid-19 antibodies,” said Dr Gaurav Gupta, professor, ENT department, Government Medical College, Bikaner.

Last year, around 24 cases of mucormycosis were reported from August to December. Before the pandemic began in 2020, one or two cases were reported a year. But this time, during the second wave, the number of cases is shooting up, said a senior doctor of SMS Hospital, requesting anonymity.

The state government has notified mucormycosis (black fungus) as an epidemic, and announced free treatment of the disease.