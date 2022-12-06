Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Intruder shot dead by BSF at LoC in Rajasthan, body handed over to Pakistan

Published on Dec 06, 2022 08:17 PM IST

A week back, the BSF foiled another infiltration attempt by a Pakistani infiltrator in Srikaranpur on November 26

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard near the Indo-Pak border. (PTI File Photo)
BySachin Saini

The Border Security Force on Monday night shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to cross over to India near Shri Karanpur in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. The body was handed back to Pakistan on Tuesday evening.

A BSF official said the incident took place late on Monday night around 2.30 am at Harmukh post near Majhiwala village. There was heavy fog, and the Pakistani man was trying to enter with the help of a torch. The BSF warned the intruder but opened fire out of self defence. The man was found dead at the first light.

Pakistani rangers initially refused to take the body, and it was kept in a mortuary in Ganganagar, the official said. Later after identification, the body was handed over in the evening on Tuesday.

The BSF found Pakistani currency, a match box, and a cigarette packet on the deceased person.

A week back, the BSF foiled another infiltration attempt by a Pakistani infiltrator in Srikaranpur on November 26. He was caught and interrogated.

Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

