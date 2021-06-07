Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jaipur mayor, 3 councillors suspended for manhandling commissioner
jaipur news

Jaipur mayor, 3 councillors suspended for manhandling commissioner

Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and three councillors were suspended by the Rajasthan government on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the commissioner of the municipal corporation on Friday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, BJP’s Somya Gurjar has been suspended by the Rajasthan government.

Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and three councillors were suspended by the Rajasthan government on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the commissioner of the municipal corporation on Friday.

Suspended mayor Somya Gurjar and two councillors, Ajay Singh Chauhan and Paras Jain, are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the third councillor, Shankar Sharma, is an independent. They are accused of manhandling, pushing and abusing commissioner Yagya Mitra Singh Deo in the mayor’s chamber, where he was attending a meeting related to a company engaged in door-to-door garbage collection on Friday, said people aware of the development.

They said, a heated argument broke out between the two and the commissioner threatened to leave. In the middle of all this, the councillors allegedly manhandled and abused him.

The suspended mayor says the action was politically motivated. “The allegations are baseless. I never thought that this would be the result of working honestly. The government’s act is due to political animosity. It is supporting those who are doing wrong things. I have full faith in the judiciary,” Gurjar said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party will fight for the three members. “The suspension of the mayor and the councillors is unfortunate. This will lead to the fall of the Congress,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP