Jaipur teacher assisting BLO killed after being hit by illegal gravel-laden tractor

Jaipur: A 26-year-old teacher who was assisting a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Jaipur’s Madhorajpura sub-division was mowed down by a tractor allegedly transporting gravel illegally on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Foranta Chaudhary, worked as third-grade teacher in government school in Chaksu and was appointed as assistant to the BLO of Madhorajpura earlier this month. (Representative photo)

“The accident took place when the deceased was heading towards Dabich Gurjaran village for a survey of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The accused went absconding,” Station House Officer (SHO) of the Madhorajpura police station, Chander Bhan, said.

Police said the deceased, Foranta Chaudhary, worked as a third-grade teacher in a government school in Chaksu and was appointed as an assistant to the BLO of Madhorajpura earlier this month.

“On Wednesday, she was crossing the Madhorajpura area to reach the village while the tractor, arriving from Tonk, took a short-cut from Madhorajpura to avoid the police check-post,” Bhan said, adding that such heavy vehicles often illegally cross the dusty village road to avoid getting caught.

Following the accident, the driver fled the spot. “The driver fled the spot abandoning the vehicle. We are searching for the owner and the driver,” Bhan said.

A case was lodged against the unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy. Her family was also informed. Further probe is underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, villagers on Thursday morning began protesting, blocking a local state highway in Madhorajpura and demanding immediate action against the accused, as well as ₹5,000,000 in compensation for Chaudhary’s family members.

“We have spoken to the protesters following which they ended the dharna. We have assured them that the government will provide them with suitable compensation under the government accident insurance scheme for government employees. The education department will look into the matter. We have also directed the police to increase the number of checkposts across the area at night to ensure better checking on such illegal transport of gravel,” Madhorajpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Meena said.