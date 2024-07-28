Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.28 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 29, 2024 34.73 °C Broken clouds July 30, 2024 35.48 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 27.28 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 24.3 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 28.3 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 30.99 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 28, 2024, is 33.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 26.28 °C and 34.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 106.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

