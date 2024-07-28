Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.28 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 28, 2024, is 33.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.28 °C and 34.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 29, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 30, 2024
|35.48 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|27.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|24.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 4, 2024
|30.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.94 °C
|Light rain
