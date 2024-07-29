Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.41 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 34.41 °C Scattered clouds July 31, 2024 34.45 °C Extreme rain August 1, 2024 24.07 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 24.86 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 29.65 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 28.88 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 31.42 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 29, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.41 °C and 35.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.66 °C and 36.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 28.41 °C and 35.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.