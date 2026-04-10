...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to be modernised at cost of RS 25 cr

Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to be modernised at cost of RS 25 cr

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 01:08 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jaipur, The iconic Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur will be developed into an international-standard facility with beautification and modernisation works at a cost of 25 crore, an official said on Friday.

Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to be modernised at cost of RS 25 cr

Museum superintendent Mahendra Kumar Nimhal said conservation and restoration work will be carried out, along with the installation of special lighting to enhance its appearance and sensor-based doors at three locations.

He said the museum's 18 galleries, showcasing a wide range of artefacts, will be scientifically upgraded to ensure preservation.

The galleries include international, pottery, sculpture, lac, coin, carpet, arms and armour, woodcraft, musical instruments, jewellery and ivory sections, among others.

"QR codes will be installed in each gallery. Visitors will be able to access information about Rajasthan's history, art, culture, food, attire, jewellery and folk traditions at the click of a button," Nimhal said.

He said the museum receives around 8,000 visitors per day during the tourist season and 1,500 to 2,000 on normal days.

Apart from Jaipur, mummies are displayed at museums in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Vadodara.

Nimhal said the foundation of the museum was laid in 1876 by Albert Edward, and the building was designed in 1887 by architect Samuel Swinton Jacob during the reign of Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II.

The museum currently houses over 24,930 exhibits, including a 19th-century brass shield depicting scenes from the 'Ramayana' with Sanskrit inscriptions, and another shield illustrating episodes from the 'Mahabharata', he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
tourist attraction jaipur
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to be modernised at cost of RS 25 cr
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum to be modernised at cost of RS 25 cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.