Jan Ashirwad Yatra being undertaken to misguide people: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra across the country and said it was being untaken to misguide people. “What blessings are they seeking when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed ₹100 and gas cylinder ₹850?” he asked. He criticised the central government over poor Covid-19 management and China and Pakistan’s aggression along India’s borders.

“...they are seeking blessings of people in such a situation; this is beyond comprehension,” he said.

Pilot, who was addressing journalists in Jodhpur, referred to the agitation against the three farm laws passed last year and added there have been attempts to threaten, muzzle and arrest the agitating farmers. “But you will never talk of justice. This is sheer stubbornness, and such things are not a good sign for democracy.”

He reiterated Congress’s stand that these farm laws must be scrapped in the interest of the farmers and the country. He asked the central government to listen to the voices on the ground. Pilot said the BJP never gave an impression of being “a positive opposition” in Rajasthan.