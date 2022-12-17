Jodhbpur cylinder blast: PM announces 2 lakh to kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the tragic cylinder mishap in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Jodhpur went up to 32 with five scumming to injuries on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Bhungra village of Shergarh tehsil, 110 km from Jodhpur. The guests had gathered at the house of groom Surendra Singh and food was being prepared for them when the cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room caught fire following a leak and exploded. The house collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

The Rajasthan government has announced giving ₹1 lakh financial assistance to the injured; ₹5 lakh to families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund.

