Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jodhpur college student, 17, on joyride with friends rams 2-wheeler; 1 dead: Cop
jaipur news

Jodhpur college student, 17, on joyride with friends rams 2-wheeler; 1 dead: Cop

The three suspects were examined by doctors who confirmed that neither of them was under the influence of liquor at the time of the accident, the Jodhpur police said.
The Jodhpur police said they are checking CCTV footage from areas near the accident site to confirm allegations that the 17-year-old was driving the car when the road accident took place (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

JAIPUR: A luxury car being driven by a 17-year-old allegedly rammed a hand cart and a two-wheeler in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur late on Thursday evening, killing a 30-year-old man and injuring two others, police said.

The teenager, a Jodhpur police inspector’s son, was in the car with two others including a minor. The third person in the vehicle was a 23-year-old. “They are college students,” a local police officer said.

The dead man was identified as Sadakat Ali, 30, said Likhma Ram, Chaupasini station house officer (SHO). The officer said a medical examination of the three suspects in the car, two of them minors, did not indicate that they were under the influence of liquor.

The officer added that the police have sought access to CCTV footage on Chaupasani Road where the accident took place to verify allegations that the 17-yr-old was in the driver’s seat at around 11.30 pm.

The three reportedly claimed in their statement to the police that a sharp bump on a speed breaker led to the airbag being deployed, leading to the accident, a police officer said. Police said they will get the car inspected by experts to look into this claim.

