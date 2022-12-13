Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jodhpur cylinder blast: Death toll in explosion rises to 22

Jodhpur cylinder blast: Death toll in explosion rises to 22

jaipur news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:45 PM IST

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a house where guests had gathered for a wedding in Bhungra village of Shergarh tehsil around 110 km from Jodhpur

The house had collapsed due to the impact of the blast. (Representative image)
The house had collapsed due to the impact of the blast. (Representative image)
BySachin Saini

The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur went up to 22 on Tuesday with four more persons succumbing to their injuries, an official said.

District collector Himanshu Gupta said the number of deaths rose to 22 with four succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday.

The 33 injured are being treated at the hospital.

He added that dedicated nursing staff has been deployed with each patient.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Five killed, 50 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Jodhpur

A team of doctors, including a general surgeon, a plastic surgeon, a pediatric surgeon and an anesthetist, are working round-the-clock to attend to the injured.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a house where guests had gathered for a wedding in Bhungra village of Shergarh tehsil around 110 km from Jodhpur.

The house had collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

The guests had gathered at the house of the groom and food was being prepared for them when the cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room caught fire following a leak and exploded.

The Rajasthan government has announced 5 lakh compensation to families of the deceased and 1 lakh financial assistance to the injured from the chief minister’s relief funds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out