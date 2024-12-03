Jodhpur: Pocso court awards life imprisonment to 31-yr-old man for raping minor girl

A 31-year-old man was awarded life imprisonment by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act cases court (POCSO) in Jodhpur on Monday in the rape case of a 12-year-old girl. The court also recommended financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh for the minor child. (Representative file photo)

The convict, Arvind Meghwal, will remain in prison for the rest of his natural life.

Presiding Judge Anil Arya observed that Meghwal’s guilt was proven beyond a reasonable doubt under Section 376(AB) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

“Given the gravity of the offense, the ages of both the minor girl and the perpetrator, and the circumstances of the case, the court deemed the punishment necessary”, the order said.

Meghwal was also fined ₹50,000, with the life sentences under the IPC and POCSO Act set to run concurrently.

The case was filed on December 28, 2020, when the minor girl’s uncle lodged a complaint at a rural police station in Jodhpur. He alleged that Meghwal, a neighbor, had been sexually assaulting the minor for over a year by luring her.

The incident came to light after the minor girl fell ill and was admitted to a hospital, where her pregnancy was confirmed. The girl later delivered a child at Umaid Hospital.

Meghwal was arrested, and the charge sheet was filed under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Rampal Bishnoi, representing the state, pushed for the harshest punishment citing the heinous nature of the crime. The defense, however, sought leniency, which the court firmly denied, citing the severity of the offense.

The court also recommended financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the minor child under the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme which includes a fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh and a direct deposit of ₹1 lakh into the minor’s savings account.