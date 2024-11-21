Menu Explore
Moga man booked for raping minor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 21, 2024 10:41 PM IST

Accused Harmandeep Singh is said to be on the run. Complainant, a 16-year-old girl, has accused him of offering her soft drink following which she lost consciousness. She mentioned that the accused, after raping her, also threatened her.

The Jagraon Sadar police have booked Moga resident for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The victim, a Class 11 student, mentioned in her police complaint that around a month ago her friend introduced her to accused Harmandeep Singh following which both began talking frequently.

According to the police, efforts are being made to arrest Harmandeep SIngh of Moga.
According to the police, efforts are being made to arrest Harmandeep SIngh of Moga.

According to her, Harmandeep called her up for a meeting on November 5. He picked her in his car when she was heading to her school. She alleged the accused offered her a soft drink on the way following which she lost consciousness. The accused took her to an isolated place and raped her, she alleged, adding that the accused also threatened her to keep mum.

After the victim narrated the incident to her parents, they got a complaint lodged against the accused at Jagraon Sadar police station.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 69 of the BNS and Section 4 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A manhunt to arrest the accused is on, he added.

