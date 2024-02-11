Large deposits of iron ore found in Rajasthan’s Karauli

The Rajasthan Mines Department has started preparations for the auction for composite license of iron ore blocks in an area of about 1,888 hectares near Hindon in Karauli district after large deposits of iron ore were found there, officials said. In the initial exploration done by the Rajasthan mines department, indications of both magnetite and hematite of iron ore have been found in Karauli. (Representative Image)

Mines secretary Anandi said that according to preliminary indications, there are deposits of more than 840 tonnes of iron ore in Khoda, Dadaroli, Todupura and Liloti near Hindon in Karauli. She added that the new deposits of iron ore will also create new opportunities for industrial development and employment in the state.

In the initial exploration done by the department, indications of both magnetite and hematite of iron ore have been found. Iron ore deposits have been found in 462.3 hectares at Khoda of Karauli, 754.38 hectares at Dadaroli, 260.71 hectares at Todupura and 410.94 hectares at Liloti.

The exploration done by the department, magnetite of magnetic nature and hematite iron ore of normal nature is available here. Blocks have been prepared for auction.

The auction of composite license will lead to further exploration in this area, and it is believed that further exploration is likely to yield more deposits of iron ore in this area. With the discovery of iron ore in Karauli, industrial investment in the state will get more wings in the coming times. Steel and cement industries will get a boost, she said.

Many industries, including iron ore steel industry as well as coal washing, ferroalloy, foundries, ceramic and cement industries, will be able to get raw material for years, and with the investment and setting up of new industries in these industries in the state, employment and income opportunities will develop.

In view of the possibility of finding more iron ore deposits in Rajasthan, exploration work is going on at other places also, while mining and exploration work of iron ore is going on in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, Sikar, Alwar etc, said Anandi.