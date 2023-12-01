Leopard mauls woman to death in Rajasthan’s Maruwas village

A leopard killed a 26-year-old tribal woman in Maruwas village of Udaipur district in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the woman identified as Geeta Bheel had gone to the nearby forest along with her husband Pintu Bheel to cut dried grass when she was mauled by a leopard.

She came under attack as she went deep inside the forest, said police.

After a while, when Geeta did not return, Pintu went looking for her and spotted her lying in a pool of blood after over an hour.

Pintu raised an alarm, following which the villagers gathered in large numbers in the forest and also informed the police.

Upon being informed, a team from the Ghasa police station and officials from the forest department rushed to the incident spot, where they found her body.

According to the villagers, the leopard had been sighted earlier as well in the area. However, forest officials did not take them seriously, they said.

Meanwhile, the forest officials said that it is yet to be ascertained if the woman was killed by a leopard.

“We cannot say that the woman was been killed by a leopard,” Bhera Ram forest ranger Mavli said, adding that an investigation has been launched and things will be clear after the postmortem report.

