jaipur news

Light rainfall in several places of Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The weather office said light rainfall is expected at a few places in the state on Tuesday.

Several places in Rajasthan received light rainfall on Monday due to a western disturbance while some areas witnessed thunderstorms, the meteorological department office here said.

Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.

