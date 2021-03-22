Light rainfall in several places of Rajasthan
Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Several places in Rajasthan received light rainfall on Monday due to a western disturbance while some areas witnessed thunderstorms, the meteorological department office here said.
Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.
The weather office said light rainfall is expected at a few places in the state on Tuesday.