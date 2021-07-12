Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Lightning strikes parts of Rajasthan, kills 18 including seven kids
jaipur news

Lightning strikes parts of Rajasthan, kills 18 including seven kids

Near Amber Fort, 11 persons were killed and over a dozen others injured during lightning strike. State disaster relief force teams swung into action and rushed the injured to the hospital. The deceased included two tourists, said the police
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Search operation near Amber Fort area in Jaipur on Sunday, July 11. (ANI)

Eighteen persons, including seven children, died during lightning strikes in Rajasthan after rain lashed several parts of the state on Sunday.

Near Amber Fort, 11 persons were killed and over a dozen others injured during lightning strike. State disaster response force teams swung into action and rushed the injured to the hospital. The deceased included two tourists, said the police. News agency AP quoted senior police officer Anand Srivastava as saying that some of the victims were taking selfies near the watchtower when lightning struck late Sunday.

Elsewhere, four children died in Kota and three in Dholpur district of the state due to lightning strike.

Also Read | Rajasthan city tense after teen’s murder, Section 144 imposed

Superintendent of Police, Kota rural, Sharad Chowdhary said four children were killed in lightning strike in Garda village in Kanwas area. The children had taken their goats for grazing in the forest and took shelter from rainfall under the tree which was struck by lightning.

Four others, including three children, were injured and were given medical care, he said.

In Kudina village of Dholpur district, three children were killed during lightning strike while they were out with their cattle.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths. “Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet. (With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP