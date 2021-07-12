Lightning strikes parts of Rajasthan, kills 18 including seven kids

Eighteen persons, including seven children, died during lightning strikes in Rajasthan after rain lashed several parts of the state on Sunday.

Near Amber Fort, 11 persons were killed and over a dozen others injured during lightning strike. State disaster response force teams swung into action and rushed the injured to the hospital. The deceased included two tourists, said the police. News agency AP quoted senior police officer Anand Srivastava as saying that some of the victims were taking selfies near the watchtower when lightning struck late Sunday.

Elsewhere, four children died in Kota and three in Dholpur district of the state due to lightning strike.

Superintendent of Police, Kota rural, Sharad Chowdhary said four children were killed in lightning strike in Garda village in Kanwas area. The children had taken their goats for grazing in the forest and took shelter from rainfall under the tree which was struck by lightning.

Four others, including three children, were injured and were given medical care, he said.

In Kudina village of Dholpur district, three children were killed during lightning strike while they were out with their cattle.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths. “Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet. (With Agency Inputs)