Man arrested for alleged rape of 8-year-old daughter in Rajasthan’s Sirohi

ByMukesh Mathrani
Jul 02, 2025 09:41 AM IST

When the mother returned home in the evening, the girl’s clothes were found stained with blood. When the mother asked her, she narrated her ordeal

One person was arrested for raping his minor daughter in Rajasthan Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday night.

The incident took place on June 28, and the complaint was filed on Tuesday after which the accused was arrested. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place on June 28, and the complaint was filed on Tuesday after which the accused was arrested.

Police said that the accused father is a daily wage labourer. During the incident, the minor girl’s mother had gone out to work in the morning, but the father stayed home. The elder son was not home. Taking advantage of this, he committed the act.

When the mother returned home in the evening, the girl’s clothes were found stained with blood. When the mother asked her, she narrated her ordeal.

According to police, initially, the minor girl’s mother was not ready to lodge a case against her husband, but after family members convinced her, she approached police on Tuesday.

A medical examination of the minor girl confirmed rape, police said.

