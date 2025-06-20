Government teacher arrested for raping minor in Rajasthan’s Jalore: Police

A government teacher was arrested for his involvement in the rape of a minor girl on Wednesday night in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said. The girl’s medical examination will be done, and her statement will be recorded. (Representative file photo)

The minor girl said that the accused first raped her four months ago and had been continuously exploiting her since then. On Wednesday late night, when she was alone at home, the accused entered her house and attempted to rape her. However, hearing her cries, neighbors reached the house and rescued her. In the meantime, the accused fled from the scene. Following this, she approached the police and lodged a case.

Anu Choudhary, station house officer at the women police station, confirmed the report adding that a case has been lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the girl was a minor when the accused first allegedly raped her. Police stated that they have lodged the case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police identified the accused as Mangla Ram (41).

According to the minor girl’s complaint, her neighbour, who had been living with her family, forcibly raped her and filmed obscene videos of her four months ago. This incident allegedly occurred when the accused’s wife was not home, and he had called the minor to cook at his home. The minor further alleged that the accused then began to blackmail her, threatening to publicly release the videos if she spoke about the incident.

Mohanlal Garg, the in-charge of Bagra police station, stated that the minor is presently 18 years and two-months-old, who was married on May 28. After her marriage, she returned to her parents’ home.

On Wednesday night, with her two brothers not at home, the girl and her unwell mother were at home. At around 9:15pm, the accused allegedly entered their house and went directly to the girl’s room, where he attempted to rape her. The girl’s screams alerted neighbors, who rushed to the house, after which the accused fled.

Following the incident, the girl and her family went to Bagra police station the same night and registered a case of rape. Given that the girl was a minor when the first instance of sexual assault occurred four months ago, the case has been registered under the sections of the POCSO Act.

Police have confirmed that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged in the case.

“The girl’s medical examination will be done, and her statement will be recorded,” said police officials.

“While the accused teacher was initially absconding and a search was launched, he has since been arrested”, the officer said.