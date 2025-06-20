8-year-old girl allegedly raped, murdered by man out on bail in Firozabad, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested after the body of an eight-year-old girl, who went missing on Tuesday (June 17) evening, was found in a sack, concealed in a pile of bricks, at a house under the Narkhi police station limits in Firozabad district on Thursday, the police said. The police said the girl belonged to Hathras and had come to the village in Firozabad to stay with her grandmother and maternal uncle. She had been missing since Tuesday evening. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

An FIR of rape, murder and kidnapping was lodged against the main accused, identified as Kaushal Kushwaha who sustained a leg injury in retaliatory firing by the police during an encounter, the police said. Kushwaha was out on bail in a theft case. Both his parents and his brother were also arrested in the girl’s case.

An FIR has been filed against Kushwaha under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) with the added section of 65(2) (rape of girl below 16 years), 66 (death during sexual offence), 103(1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the POCSO Act at Narkhi police station of Firozabad district.

His family members have been booked under Section 238 (disappearance of evidence or false statement to screen the offender) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at the same police station.

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and whether she was sexually assaulted as alleged by her family members who had initially lodged a missing person case on Wednesday.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death and to get it confirmed if the victim was sexually assaulted,” Firozabad’s superintendent of police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad said the girl belonged to Hathras and had come to the village in Firozabad to stay with her grandmother and maternal uncle. She had been missing since Tuesday evening.

“A case was registered at Narkhi police station on Wednesday about her having gone missing. A search was launched for the missing child. During the search, the police learnt that the minor girl was asked to bring Chinese food from a vendor about 200 metres away. The vendor confirmed that the girl came with money to get the food,” the SP City said.

“It was discovered that Kaushal Kushwaha had sent the girl to bring Chinese food. He lived in the same village at a distance from the girl’s relatives. Kaushal had been to jail on theft charges and was out on bail for two months. He is known to be a drunkard and was taken into custody for interrogation when he confessed that he had strangulated the girl to death and hidden the body in his house while placing a gold chain at a separate place,” Prasad said.

“Police reached his house and found the girl’s body packed in a sack which was hidden between a pile of bricks. Three of (Kaushal’s) family members namely Manish Kumar (father) along with his mother and brother Arjun Singh were arrested,” the SP City said.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that a gold chain worn by the girl was hidden at a location near a road close to a petrol pump. Police took Kaushal for the recovery of the chain but the accused picked up a country made pistol hidden there and opened fire on the police team but was injured in the leg in retaliatory firing by police,” Prasad said.