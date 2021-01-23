Man behind extortion, death threats to Rajasthan BJP leader idolises Dawood

An aide of Lawrence Vishnoi gang has been nabbed by Kota Rural police for making extortion calls and death threats to a Rajasthan BJP corporator from Ramganjmandi municipality.

The corporator, Lokesh Pawecha, had filed a complaint to Kota rural police alleging one Vishal Umrawal (22) was making extortion calls to him, said superintendent of police (SP), Kota Rural, Sharad Chaudhary.

"Vishal recently threatened the corporator, asking him to resign from the Ramganjmandi municipality and pay him ₹two lakh if he didn’t want to be killed," Chaudhary said.

Later, the accused put up the warning against the corporator on his facebook page and made offers to hire contract killers, following which, police’s cyber cell traced and nabbed him from Rangbari locality in Kota, the SP said.

Also Read: WHO ranks Rajasthan best-prepared state for Covid vaccination

The police said Umrawal was in contact with Lawrence Vishnoi 007 gang, operating in western Rajasthan, and was assisting it in smuggling of weapons.

Vishal had been booked in three previous criminal cases including for deadly assault and possession of illegal firearms, said the police.

Vishal wanted to make his mark in crime and idolised 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim and Rajasthan gangster Anand Pal, added the police officer.