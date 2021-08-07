Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Man dies after his Bluetooth headphones explode in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Man dies after his Bluetooth headphones explode in Rajasthan

The device exploded all of a sudden leaving Nagar unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed during treatment, they said, adding both his ears had suffered injuries.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:38 PM IST
According to police, Rakesh was married in February this year and was the eldest of siblings.(Representative Image)

A 28-year-old man died when his Bluetooth headphone device exploded here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Udaipuria village of Chomu town in Jaipur district on Friday when Rakesh Kumar Nagar was preparing for a competitive examination at his residence, they said.

He was using the Bluetooth headphone device while it was plugged into an electrical outlet, police said.

The device exploded all of a sudden leaving Nagar unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed during treatment, they said, adding both his ears had suffered injuries.

Dr L N Rundla of Siddhivinayak Hospital said the man was brought to the facility in an unconscious condition.

He died during treatment at the hospital, Rundla said.

The man probably died of cardiac arrest, he added.

According to police, Rakesh was married in February this year and was the eldest of siblings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP