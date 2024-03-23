Man kills father, keeps body buried inside house for 5 days, arrested: Police

Udaipur: A 30-year-old man on Monday allegedly killed his father and kept the body buried inside the house for five days at Balwara Samited village in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, said the police official familiar with the matter on Friday evening, adding that the accused was arrested. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, the man identified as Chunni Lal, one of the four sons of the victim, hit his 60-year-old father Rajeng Baranda with a blunt object following a heated argument on Monday (March 18).

“The victim sustained multiple injuries on his body. However, a serious injury to his skull led to his death after which the accused buried the body in the courtyard of his residence for five days till Friday,” said deputy police superintendent (DSP) Rajkumar Rojora.

Police said that the incident came to the fore after Baarnda’s three other sons – Pappu (35), Dinesh (33), and Prakash (28) developed suspicions and questioned Chunni Lal over their father’s disappearance.

While Prakash stays in Ahmedabad with his mother, Pappu, and Dinesh stay in a separate house with their families but in the same village in (Rajasthan’s) Dungarpur, the DSP said. Chunni Lal and Baranda lived together.

On Wednesday, Dinesh and Pappu called Prakash and informed him that their father was not seen in the last two days, Rojora added.

Police said that after getting the information, Prakash left for Rajasthan on Friday and all three brothers reached Chunni Lal’s place. The DSP said that as they arrived suddenly and began questioning Chunni Lal, he initially made some false stories but later confessed his crime of killing their father and burying his body in the courtyard, the DSP said.

Police said that a first information report was registered against Chunni Lal at the local police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint filed by Prakash. “The police immediately arrested the accused, said the DSP, adding they also found the buried body of their father which has been sent for an autopsy.

The DSP said that the reason behind their argument is yet unknown. “We are questioning Chunni Lal. Further investigation is underway,” he added.