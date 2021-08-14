Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Minor abducted, raped in Barmer; 4-year-old killed in Jaipur: Police
In a separate incident, a four-year-old girl, who went missing on Wednesday, was allegedly raped and murdered in Jaipur, said the police.(Representative image)
jaipur news

Minor abducted, raped in Barmer; 4-year-old killed in Jaipur: Police

According to the survivor, the incident took place on August 11 when she took her goats for grazing to a field nearby and the accused forcibly dragged her to an isolated area, tied her and raped her multiple times, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Seema Chopra.
By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:59 AM IST

 A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting and raping a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the police said.

The survivor’s parents and local residents found her in an unconscious state on the outskirts of the village on Wednesday, during a search operation. The girl’s medical examination report is awaited. “On the complaint, the accused has been booked under POCSO act, SC/ST Act, IPC sections 376 and 342. The probe has been started and accused is arrested,” the SP said

In a separate incident, a four-year-old girl, who went missing on Wednesday, was allegedly raped and murdered in Jaipur, said the police, adding that her body was found near a pond on Thursday. The main accused in the case was arrested late on Friday after a 15-hour manhut involving 700 personnel, officials familiar with the matter said,

