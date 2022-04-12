Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district

JAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said.

The survivor, a Class-X student in a government school, along with her father approached police alleging rape by two men from her village on Sunday night. The medical examination has been conducted.

Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. He raped her a number of times in the last one year, blackmailing and threatening to upload the video on social media, she alleged in her complaint.

On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields. When she denied, he blackmailed her with the video. When she reached the fields, he pressured her to make relations with another person accompanying him. On her denial, he started beating her. She fell unconscious, and they both raped her.

Police said a case under POCSO has been lodged and investigation has been started by an officer of additional SP rank.