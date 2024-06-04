 Modi should withdraw his name from PM candidature: Ashok Gehlot - Hindustan Times
Modi should withdraw his name from PM candidature: Ashok Gehlot

BySachin Saini
Jun 04, 2024 03:44 PM IST

Gehlot said that the PM had claimed in Parliament that under his leadership, the BJP would cross 370 seats and the NDA would cross 400 seats

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should withdraw his name from the PM candidature as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not likely to get 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)
“Now, it has become clear that neither the BJP will get 370 seats, nor will the NDA get 400 seats. The BJP is not able to get a clear majority in the name of Prime Minister Modi. In such a situation, Shri Narendra Modi should now withdraw his name from the candidature for the post of Prime Minister,” Gehlot said on social media platform X.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Gehlot said that the PM had claimed in Parliament that under his leadership, the BJP would cross 370 seats and the NDA would cross 400 seats.

He said that PM Modi completely focused on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on himself. In the campaign, phrases such as ‘Modi ki guarantee’, ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ were heard and seen more than the word ‘BJP’.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Modi should withdraw his name from PM candidature: Ashok Gehlot
