Muslim beggars beaten, asked to go to Pakistan; 4 arrested

Five people were arrested in Rajasthan’s Ajmer for beating up two Muslim beggars including a young boy and asking them to go to Pakistan, police said.

The arrests were made following a video clip of the incident going viral in which the men were seen humiliating the beggars. One of the accused in the video kicks the young boy on his head and slaps the other beggar while asking him to go to Pakistan.

Rajasthan Police said they were unable to trace the victims so far.

Deputy SP Mukesh Soni said the incident happened under Ramganj police station in Ajmer on an unspecified date following which the video clip reached police on August 20, resulting in “prompt” action leading to arrest of the five accused under Section 151 (assembly of five or more to disturb peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused were granted bail by the court.

Soni said constant efforts were being made to trace the victims.

Following another incident of purported hate crime in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police arrested two people on Monday and booked 12 others for allegedly thrashing a 25-year-old Muslim bangle seller on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra claimed that the victim was using a fake identity to pass himself as a Hindu. He also alleged that he was in possession of two Aadhar cards. However, he added that it didn’t give anyone a right to beat him up.