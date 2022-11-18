Naked bodies of man and woman found in Udaipur jungle

The mutilated body of a man was found along with that of a woman in a jungle in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Friday, police said.

The bodies were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station limits, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forensic experts were also called to the spot, the police added.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told reporters that naked bodies of a man and woman were found in the jungle. "The private parts of the man were cut and it seems to be a case of rivalry and love affair. The bodies are yet to be identified."

Police teams are working to identify the bodies, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON